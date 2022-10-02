Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHYW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHYW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the August 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Epiphany Technology Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition stock. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHYW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 147,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Trading Down 24.8 %

Shares of EPHYW traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,971. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 1 year low of 0.02 and a 1 year high of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 0.07 and its 200 day moving average is 0.15.

