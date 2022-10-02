EQIFI (EQX) Price Hits $0.0144

EQIFI (EQX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. EQIFI has a total market capitalization of $7.22 million and $346,778.00 worth of EQIFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EQIFI has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One EQIFI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EQIFI Coin Profile

EQIFI launched on August 6th, 2021. EQIFI’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EQIFI is https://reddit.com/r/EQIFI. The official website for EQIFI is www.eqifi.com. EQIFI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EQIFI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by a licensed & regulated global digital bank, EQIFI is designed to act as a seamless bridge to Decentralized Finance.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EQIFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EQIFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EQIFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

