Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for U.S. Bancorp’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $40.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $40.27 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average is $48.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

