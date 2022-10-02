Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by Covea Finance

Covea Finance lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 338.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,507 shares during the period. Essential Utilities accounts for about 1.3% of Covea Finance’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Covea Finance owned approximately 0.08% of Essential Utilities worth $9,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of WTRG stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $41.38. 1,708,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,236. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. HSBC raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

