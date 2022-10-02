ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index Price Hits $7.63 (ETH2X-FLI)

ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index (ETH2X-FLI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index coin can currently be bought for $7.63 or 0.00039618 BTC on major exchanges. ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index has a total market capitalization of $11.85 million and $377,905.00 worth of ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index Profile

ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index’s launch date was March 14th, 2021. ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index’s total supply is 1,552,837 coins. ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/ethfli. ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index’s official Twitter account is @indexcoop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Flexible Leverage Index lets users leverage a collateralized debt position in a safe and efficient way by abstracting its management into a simple index. It enabled market participants to take on leverage while minimizing the transaction costs and risks associated with maintaining collateralized debt.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETH 2x Flexible Leverage Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

