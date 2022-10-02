EtherGem (EGEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $106,276.81

EtherGem (EGEM) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. EtherGem has a market cap of $106,276.81 and $675.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem’s genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EtherGem

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members.”

