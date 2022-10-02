Ethermon (EMON) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.23 Million

Ethermon (EMON) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Ethermon coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethermon has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $54,517.00 worth of Ethermon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethermon has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethermon alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009165 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010796 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ethermon Profile

Ethermon launched on April 13th, 2021. Ethermon’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins. Ethermon’s official Twitter account is @Ethermon_NFT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethermon’s official website is www.ethermon.io.

Buying and Selling Ethermon

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethermon is one of the first Ethereum-based blockchain games to create interactive non-fungible tokens (NFTs), allowing players to own, improve, use, and profit from their in-game virtual assets. Originally launched as Etheremon in 2017, the current upgraded version was relaunched in 2019 by its most dedicated players and an expanded team.EMON is a new token that has been developed to support Ethermon's expansion from 2D browser-based gameplay into 3D metaverses (currently Decentraland), focused on a play-to-earn model. EMON will become the main and only token within the Ethermon ecosystem, and the EMONT legacy token will slowly be phased out and eventually completely replaced.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethermon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethermon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethermon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethermon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethermon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.