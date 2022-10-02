Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Eurazeo Stock Performance

Eurazeo stock remained flat at $55.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.37. Eurazeo has a 1-year low of $55.29 and a 1-year high of $92.43.

Get Eurazeo alerts:

About Eurazeo

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. . The company invest in equity in the small-mid and Mid-large buyout segments. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Eurazeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurazeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.