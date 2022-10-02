Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Short Interest Update

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Eurazeo Stock Performance
Eurazeo stock remained flat at $55.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. Eurazeo has a 1-year low of $55.29 and a 1-year high of $92.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.37.
About Eurazeo
