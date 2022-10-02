Evanesco Network Hits One Day Volume of $58,954.00 (EVA)

Evanesco Network (EVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Evanesco Network coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Evanesco Network has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Evanesco Network has a total market cap of $205,033.00 and $58,954.00 worth of Evanesco Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Evanesco Network

Evanesco Network’s launch date was December 23rd, 2021. Evanesco Network’s total supply is 185,000,000 coins. The official website for Evanesco Network is www.evanesco.org. Evanesco Network’s official Twitter account is @evanescoio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EVA is a financial protocol platform in the Web3 ecology that combines Layer0 network infrastructure and privacycomputing framework. Based on the double-layer consensus mechanism, EVA not only provides a decentralized, flexible and secure network infrastructure for the cryptocurrency ecology, but also support the scalable and efficient protection of private assets for smart contracts. It provide safe, reliable and efficient network access and encrypted financial services for the Web3.0 application and DeFi ecology.”

