EventChain (EVC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,499.00

EventChain (EVC) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, EventChain has traded up 25.2% against the dollar. EventChain has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $11,499.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010863 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069590 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10638568 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00144454 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $347.21 or 0.01799229 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00253274 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

