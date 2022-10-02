Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires 898 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned about 0.14% of CSW Industrials worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSWI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the first quarter valued at $300,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $119.80 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.03 and a 1-year high of $145.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.82.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.51. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $199.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. Analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,142,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,142,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $1,437,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,840,484.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,038 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSWI shares. StockNews.com lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

About CSW Industrials

(Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.