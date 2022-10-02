Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.43.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $89.75 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.26. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.20%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.