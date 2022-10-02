Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $86.01 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,125,955 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.5% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.10% of Starbucks worth $86,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 203,776 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,566,000 after acquiring an additional 79,268 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 47,228 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Lynch Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 404.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,378 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.44.

Starbucks Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $84.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

