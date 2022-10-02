Everett Harris & Co. CA Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,995 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMJ. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 24,191 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,689,000 after buying an additional 819,130 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

Shares of AMJ opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $23.16.

