Everett Harris & Co. CA Reduces Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,455 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 21,623 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after buying an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $481,525,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Medtronic by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,234,000 after buying an additional 2,789,882 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT opened at $80.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.95 and a 200 day moving average of $96.66. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $80.39 and a twelve month high of $128.85.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

