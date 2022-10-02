Everett Harris & Co. CA Trims Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,229 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Novartis’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

