Everett Harris & Co. CA Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 335,427 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,684 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.7% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $40,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 26,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 158,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,226,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart Stock Down 1.9 %

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $129.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $352.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.61.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

