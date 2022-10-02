EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVgo stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its stake in EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,669 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in EVgo were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

EVgo Stock Up 2.8 %

EVGOW traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 23,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,163. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09.

