ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $68,297.67 and $59.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TheFutbolCoin (TFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

