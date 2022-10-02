ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Short Interest Up 16.7% in September

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 955,300 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 818,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,536,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,511. ExlService has a 1 year low of $112.14 and a 1 year high of $179.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.02.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. ExlService had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

