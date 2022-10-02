Exohood (EXO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $666,805.83

Exohood (EXO) traded down 41.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Exohood coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Exohood has traded up 1,126.5% against the dollar. Exohood has a total market capitalization of $666,805.83 and $10,582.00 worth of Exohood was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,285.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00274816 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00142127 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.05 or 0.00731374 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.76 or 0.00606361 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $116.87 or 0.00605995 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Exohood Coin Profile

Exohood (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exohood’s total supply is 12,779,147,102 coins and its circulating supply is 1,080,145,797 coins. Exohood’s official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Exohood is https://reddit.com/r/Exohood and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Exohood

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exohood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exohood should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exohood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

