Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Purchased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Exponent during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Exponent by 120.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Exponent by 94.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 34.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 154.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total value of $255,717.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $645,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $297,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,600.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total value of $255,717.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $645,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,743 shares of company stock worth $1,173,117 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Stock Performance

EXPO opened at $87.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.16. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 0.59. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $80.97 and a one year high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 20.53%. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

