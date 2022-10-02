F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Short Interest Update

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the August 31st total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 514,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $195,094.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,082.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $195,094.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,082.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 878 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $145,361.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,877.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,722 shares of company stock worth $962,202. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in F5 by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in F5 by 1,104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in F5 by 568.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F5 Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.38.

Shares of FFIV stock traded down $2.08 on Friday, hitting $144.73. The stock had a trading volume of 638,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,915. F5 has a twelve month low of $141.91 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.53.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.36. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that F5 will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.