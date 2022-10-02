Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (FBVA) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on October 17th

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.

Farmers Bankshares Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS FBVA opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11. Farmers Bankshares has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

About Farmers Bankshares

Farmers Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs primarily in southeastern Virginia. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

