Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (FBVA) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on October 17th

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th.
Farmers Bankshares Trading Up 0.9 %
OTCMKTS FBVA opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.11. Farmers Bankshares has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $22.99.
About Farmers Bankshares
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Farmers Bankshares (FBVA)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Farmers Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.