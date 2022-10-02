FastSwap (FAST) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

FastSwap (FAST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. FastSwap has a market capitalization of $309,527.00 and approximately $31,388.00 worth of FastSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FastSwap has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One FastSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FastSwap

FastSwap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2021. FastSwap’s total supply is 380,000,000 coins. FastSwap’s official website is fastswap.finance/#. FastSwap’s official Twitter account is @fastswapdex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FastSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FastSwap is a decentralized protocol for automated liquidity provision on Ethereum and BSC. A community driven project to build real DeFi products. FastSwap is a Dex for erc20/Bep20 tokenTelegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FastSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FastSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FastSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

