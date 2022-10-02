FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Short Interest Down 28.5% in September

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the August 31st total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

FAT Brands Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FATBP traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.97. 15,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,067. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.72.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1719 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of April 18, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as 2,300 franchised locations.

