FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.44-$3.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.20 billion-$23.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.58 billion. FedEx also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.75- EPS.
FedEx stock opened at $148.47 on Friday. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $215.50.
In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 77.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 96.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
