Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the August 31st total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $56.44. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.41%.

A number of analysts have commented on FNF shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,552 shares of company stock worth $2,012,455. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

