Financial Survey: Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) versus Affinity Energy and Health (OTCMKTS:ALGXY)

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) and Affinity Energy and Health (OTCMKTS:ALGXY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.0% of Zymergen shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Zymergen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Zymergen and Affinity Energy and Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymergen 0 6 0 0 2.00 Affinity Energy and Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Zymergen currently has a consensus target price of $4.37, indicating a potential upside of 57.07%.

This table compares Zymergen and Affinity Energy and Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymergen -2,508.94% -93.37% -61.14% Affinity Energy and Health N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zymergen and Affinity Energy and Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymergen $16.74 million 17.33 -$361.79 million ($3.55) -0.78 Affinity Energy and Health $2.05 million N/A -$6.08 million N/A N/A

Affinity Energy and Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zymergen.

Risk & Volatility

Zymergen has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affinity Energy and Health has a beta of 135.11, suggesting that its stock price is 13,411% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Affinity Energy and Health beats Zymergen on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc. design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems. It serves electronics, packaging, healthcare, agriculture, and other industries. Zymergen Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

About Affinity Energy and Health

Affinity Energy and Health Limited operates as a plant-based health and wellbeing company in Australia, India, and the United States. It engages in developing technology to produce commercial quantities of algae and medicinal cannabis for supply to algae-based nutraceuticals, animal feed and aquaculture, medicinal cannabis, and biofuels markets. The company offers FeedMe Algae, an algae-based aqua feed; and algae-based biofuels. Affinity Energy and Health Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

