FinVolution Group’s (FINV) Buy Rating Reiterated at China Renaissance

China Renaissance reissued their buy rating on shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $6.20 target price on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on FinVolution Group from $5.33 to $5.68 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

FinVolution Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FINV opened at $4.28 on Thursday. FinVolution Group has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 23.90%. The company had revenue of $398.02 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 22.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group operates fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions in China. It operates in online consumer finance industry. The company's platform empowered by proprietary technologies, features automated loan transaction process, which enables a user experience.

