First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Short Interest Update

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the August 31st total of 6,890,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,251.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other First BanCorp. news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,904.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,251.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,000 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,327,000 after acquiring an additional 544,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,862 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,539,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,036,000 after buying an additional 2,441,703 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,254,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,651,000 after buying an additional 968,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,328,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,549,000 after buying an additional 261,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.
First BanCorp. Price Performance
First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $227.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.93 million. Equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.
First BanCorp. Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.
First BanCorp. Company Profile
First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
