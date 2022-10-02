First National Bank Sioux Falls Buys 2,658 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls owned approximately 0.21% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $225,000. Leo H. Evart Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 72.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

TCHP stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 101,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,218. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.50.

