First National Bank Sioux Falls Buys Shares of 6,347 Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV)

First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls owned about 0.08% of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 16,228 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

AVLV traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.42. The company had a trading volume of 181,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,587. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.08.

