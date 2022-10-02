First National Bank Sioux Falls Has $615,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First National Bank Sioux Falls cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,441 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Intel were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 69,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.3% in the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,403 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 83,215 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 13.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,290 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 17,558 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Intel Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.77. The company had a trading volume of 43,820,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,441,260. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

