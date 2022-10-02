First National Bank Sioux Falls Has $926,000 Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lowered its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree accounts for 1.2% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9,341.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 21,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.10. 2,790,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.00. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.70 and a 12 month high of $177.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.