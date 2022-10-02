First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Short Interest Down 9.0% in September

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTAG traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.62. 11,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,742. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.38. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $35.20.
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF
About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF
First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.
