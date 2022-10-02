First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LEGR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.29. The company had a trading volume of 69,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,987. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.80.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.
