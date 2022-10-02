First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.29. The company had a trading volume of 69,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,987. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.80.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 9,741.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

