First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,542 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 569.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 450,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after buying an additional 382,786 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 302,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after buying an additional 88,906 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,830,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UCON traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,203. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $26.63.

