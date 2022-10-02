Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Short Interest Up 16.5% in September

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,640,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the August 31st total of 4,840,000 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 897,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five Below Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.89.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,265. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.34 and its 200-day moving average is $139.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More

