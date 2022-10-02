Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the August 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
PFD stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.61. 44,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,165. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $18.71.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Increases Dividend
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
