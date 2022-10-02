FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Stock Performance

Shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S stock opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering, equipment, and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, subcontinental India, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells, automated laboratories, bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

