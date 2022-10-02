Folder Protocol Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.82 Million (FOL)

Folder Protocol (FOL) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. Folder Protocol has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $12,786.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Folder Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Folder Protocol alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069457 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10618242 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Folder Protocol Profile

Folder Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2020. Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com.

Folder Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Folder Protocol (FOL) is designed to function as a second-layer solution for decentralized storage network; an incentive layer on top of IPFS, which enables to provide storage infrastructure for any data.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folder Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Folder Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Folder Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folder Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.