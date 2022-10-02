Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Short Interest Up 15.8% in September

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 657,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

FMX traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,072. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $87.09.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 5.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 291,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 16,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FMX shares. Barclays cut their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

