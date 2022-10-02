Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Short Interest Up 15.8% in September

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMXGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 657,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

FMX traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,072. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $87.09.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 5.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 291,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 16,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on FMX shares. Barclays cut their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

