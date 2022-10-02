Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forbion European Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forbion European Acquisition by 438.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 215,354 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Forbion European Acquisition by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 456,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 128,906 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $997,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Forbion European Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Forbion European Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Forbion European Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.10. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,405. Forbion European Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00.

Forbion European Acquisition Company Profile

Forbion European Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe.

