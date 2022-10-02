Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Short Interest Update

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FORTY traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.34. 1,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058. Formula Systems has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORTY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 28.7% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 2.8% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 466.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.

