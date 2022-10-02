Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,300 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the August 31st total of 218,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTTRF shares. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Forterra to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Forterra from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 308 ($3.72) in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Forterra Price Performance

FTTRF remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. Forterra has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

