Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) is Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 393.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,295 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,719 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for 3.0% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,905,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 357.9% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 815,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,145,000 after purchasing an additional 637,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,193,491,000 after purchasing an additional 460,972 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $26,067,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 401.9% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,275,000 after purchasing an additional 371,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Fortinet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.96.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $49.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average of $59.07. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

