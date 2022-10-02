FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 977 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 25.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 213.7% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.93.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $92.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $90.27 and a 52 week high of $174.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.78 and its 200 day moving average is $116.07. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

