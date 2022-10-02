FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.5 %

Bank of America stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

